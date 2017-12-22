7 huge songs that only made it to No.2 in the Christmas chart

Wham!'s Last Christmas has shifted an incredible 1.82m copies thus far, making it the best-selling No.2 of all time. In 1984, the race looked all set to be between the zeitgeisty Frankie Goes to Hollywood with their third consecutive No.1 (The Power of Love) and Wham!, but the Liverpudlian five-piece were displaced from the running by the mother and father of all charity singles...

Do They Know It's Christmas?, recorded by Band Aid and written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure in reaction to famine in Ethiopia, has sold nearly 4m copies to date and spawned a number of all-star reenactments over the years. George Michael appeared on that first Band Aid single and, being the class act that he is, also donated all funds from Last Christmas to the same appeal. Incredibly, Last Christmas went to No.2 the following year, and No.6 in 1986, and it has subsequently revisited the UK charts 14 times since its initial release.

A year on from the death of Michael, who in a strange twist of fate passed away last Christmas Day, means it could finally top the Christmas chart in 2017. It would certainly be a fitting tribute to a sorely missed pop legend.

