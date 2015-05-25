5 astonishing moments from Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015

Travie McCoy is a busy man, and he clearly can't go everywhere that Olly Murs goes in order to provide that crucial rap section in Wrapped Up. So, given the choice between silence, a recording of Travie's mellow tones, doing the rap himself (as Charli XCX does with Fancy) or welcoming Nick Grimshaw onto the stage in startling yellow shorts, Olly chose the latter option. He's a brave, brave man.

Mind you, Nick's get-up wasn't the only eye-opening fashion moment from Olly's set. Ella Eyre joined him on stage wearing a jacket with his face on the back of it.

Wearing that must be a truly (cough) im-Murs-ive experience.