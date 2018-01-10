6 of the strangest lawsuits in music

According to a tweet posted by Lana Del Rey, Radiohead are suing for "100% of the publishing" of Get Free, the closing track of her latest album, Lust for Life, because the song apparently sounds similar to Creep, the Oxford band's 1992 breakthrough hit. To complicate matters, as Newsbeat pointed out, "Radiohead themselves were successfully sued by The Hollies over Creep's similarities to [1972 hit] The Air That I Breathe".

Now Radiohead's publisher has denied formally suing Lana Del Rey, saying in a statement that negotiations are ongoing, and also that the band are not demanding 100% of the song's publishing rights.

So, while all this plays out, let's remind you of six other weird and wonderful legal showdowns from the world of pop...