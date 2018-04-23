Who are the designers behind some of music's most striking album covers?

Storm Thorgerson created epochal imagery from every era of music since the 1960s. He was part of Hipgnosis, who designed Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon artwork, and he subsequently worked on countless other covers for the band, as well as with 10cc, Peter Gabriel, Muse, Led Zeppelin, Biffy Clyro, ELO and Wings. After he died in 2013, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason said he would be remembered for his "great ideas and high, sometimes infuriatingly high, standards... Two days before he passed away, and by then completely exhausted, he was still demanding approval for artwork and haranguing his loyal assistants."

