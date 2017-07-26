Are these music's most outlandish stage props?

What makes a big pop concert truly memorable? Successive generations of stars have learned that just playing the hits isn't enough - you need to visually dazzle punters as well. But when every act can call on state-of-the-art laser displays and giant confetti cannons, a more unique approach is called for. Hence the custom-built, show-stopping, super-sized stage prop.

Of course, extravagant stage props come with the risk of malfunction - in 1974, prog rockers Yes accidentally trapped their drummer Alan White inside a giant seashell (a mishap that was recreated in This Is Spinal Tap) and Fleetwood Mac once spent a large proportion of their tour budget on a 70ft inflatable penguin that refused to inflate. But that hasn't impeded the stage prop arms race; whether it’s Coldplay's light-up Xylobands or Lorde’s arty glass box of dancers at Glastonbury 2017, music's best set designers continue to innovate. Here are some of their finest creations.