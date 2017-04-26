6 music legends we can't believe never toured the UK

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince will be in the UK in August, playing what Newsbeat called a rare UK date in Blackpool as headliners of this August's Livewire. Ah, Summertime. And although the news seems to have come out of the blue, Will Smith has actually been talking about getting his old hip hop duo back on the road for some time. In October 2015, he was interviewed by Zane Lowe for Beats 1 and said: "Jeff and I actually have never done a full tour... This summer [2016] will be the first time we go out on a full world tour."

That didn't happen, but the ambition he showed back then might well translate into more than just one UK show. Keep your eyes peeled on listings.