6 music legends we can't believe never toured the UK

Previously on BBC Music, we brought you 8 bands you probably didn't know are still touring. Now it's time to turn the spotlight on those you might have assumed had toured the UK at some point in their illustrious careers. A few have made appearances here in some capacity - a one-off gig or TV performance, or in a different guise - but they've never played their music out across the nation. And with regards to the top two on our list, great news - they'll be here soon.
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince will be in the UK in August, playing what Newsbeat called a rare UK date in Blackpool as headliners of this August's Livewire. Ah, Summertime. And although the news seems to have come out of the blue, Will Smith has actually been talking about getting his old hip hop duo back on the road for some time. In October 2015, he was interviewed by Zane Lowe for Beats 1 and said: "Jeff and I actually have never done a full tour... This summer [2016] will be the first time we go out on a full world tour."
That didn't happen, but the ambition he showed back then might well translate into more than just one UK show. Keep your eyes peeled on listings.
TLC
TLC dominated 90s RnB with hits like Creep, Waterfalls and No Scrubs, resulting in the trio becoming the most successful American girl group of all time (second only to the Spice Girls globally). Then, tragedy: Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes was killed in a car crash in 2002. Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas continued as a duo.
TLC occasionally visit Britain - they were here for the 2012 MOBO Awards - but they've never played a UK gig. Until now. On 9 May, they're making their debut at Koko in London and this year will also see the release of their their first album since 2002's 3D. If you couldn't get a ticket for Koko, fear not - the group have hinted that this might be their last album, but they intend to keep TLC on the road.
Elvis Presley
Elvis only played three gigs outside of the US, all of them in Canada. It's thought that the illegal alien status of his Dutch-born manager, Colonel Parker, was the primary reason he never performed outside North America, although documents that came to light in 2015, as reported by the Mirror, suggest plans were being made for The King to visit, and possibly play gigs in, Britain and Japan not long before his death in 1977.
Elvis did set foot in the UK at least once - at Prestwick airport, South Ayrshire in 1960 on his way home from military service in Germany. In 2008, however, a strange story came to light that perhaps he'd spent the day driving around London observing landmarks with English singer Tommy Steele in 1958. Theatre producer Bill Kenwright revealed Steele's secret on Ken Bruce's Radio 2 show. At the time, Steele was appearing in a production of Dr Dolittle in Woking, Surrey.
John Lennon
We mean post-Beatles, although they gave up gigging in 1966 to concentrate on recording (and because they were tired of the screams). John Lennon never got a taste for touring again and he certainly didn't need to perform to promote his albums with Yoko and as a solo artist. There were infrequent shows and TV appearances - nearly all in North America - and live albums (Live Peace in Toronto 1969, which was recorded before The Beatles broke up, and the posthumous Live in New York City), but to the intense regret of all Lennon's fans, he never got a chance to get back in the bus and tour the UK, or anywhere else.
The Traveling Wilburys
Lennon's Beatles bandmate George Harrison formed the Traveling Wilburys in 1988 with fellow big guns Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, and some travellers they were - they never toured at all! That Orbison died soon after their first album was released may have kept them indoors, but they continued as a four-piece and released second album, confusingly called Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3, in 1990.
"I don't think we ever considered it, really," Petty once said about touring, but Harrison was keen. In 1991, he said: "That would be something I'd like to experience. I've always played around in my own mind what a Wilburys tour could be."
Harry Nilsson
"Harry Nilsson's position in popular music extended far beyond the chart placings of his many successful songs," began the Independent's obituary when the American singer-songwriter died in 1994. "For a core group of the elite and exceptional of the 60s and 70s, Nilsson was a teacher, almost a guru; they were enlightened by the approach of a pure artist of pop, a seminal songwriter."
And yet Harry Nilsson never became as famous as those he inspired, which included all of The Beatles, because he seldom played live - he didn't enjoy it and suffered from stage fright. Easily the most famous footage of Nilsson performing was filmed by the BBC in 1971 at BBC Television Theatre in London (now Shepherd's Bush Empire), but there was no audience present, and Nilsson never embarked on a UK tour. That's no diss to us - he loved it here, and owned a flat in central London. Strangely, both The Who's Keith Moon and Mama Cass of The Mamas & the Papas died there.