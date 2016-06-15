Get your freak on: 10 interviews with cult musicians that will inspire your inner eccentric

As any great artist will tell you, there are many ways of being and many different paths to take to get to where you need to go - in creative pursuits and life in general. The trick is to find the one that makes you comfortable (or uncomfortable, if you like a challenge) and stick to it.

Need a little encouragement along the way to help prevent you from blending in? Have a listen to these 10 interviews with highly individual individuals, taken from shows like Tom Robinson's on 6 Music and Stuart Maconie's Freak Zone that positively celebrate the beauty in being entirely unlike everyone else.