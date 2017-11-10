Quiz: Are these music genres fake or real?

On last week's Sounds Like Friday Night, Dotty went out into the street to see if she could fool music fans with a list of fake genre names. It's an unsettling trick. Nobody likes to appear out of touch, and some of the more extreme examples of actual music genres - catstep, abstracto, tweecore - often seem more like the names of Marvel supervillains.

So, without cameras or the potential for TV embarrassment, how well do you think you'd do when faced with a similar line of enquiry? Now it's your turn to see if you can tell dudewave from dubstep...