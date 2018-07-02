What a racket? 9 times tennis champs tried their hand at music

I know Beyoncé pretty well, so they were like, 'We would love for you to be in this particular song'

Serena Williams is not so much a musical performer as a "personification of strength" according to megastar Beyoncé, who cast her in the video for Sorry, the first standalone video from Lemonade, directed by award-winning filmmaker Kahlil Joseph.

"I have known the director since I was, like, nine years old," Williams told Associated Press (as reported by ESPN). “I know Beyoncé pretty well, so they were like, 'We would love for you to be in this particular song. It's about strength and it's about courage and that's what we see you as."

The 23-time Grand Slam titan was fazed more easily than one might have expected, though she soon got the hang of being out of her comfort zone: "[Beyoncé] told me that she just wants me to dance, like just be really free and just dance like nobody's looking and go all out. So that wasn't easy in the beginning, but then it got easier."

Together the Single Ladies singer and the ladies singles legend helped make Lemonade "a cogent argument that strong and empowered women make better societies", according to Rolling Stone.