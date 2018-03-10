As it happened - the full story of Asian Network Live 2018

BBC Asian Network Live 2018 Birmingham, are you ready!? Internet, are you ready!? It's the third-ever Asian Network Live, it's sold out, and the line-up is off the hook. Here's what went down, from Imran Khan with Twin N Twice all the way to headliner Jay Sean... BBC Asian Network Live 2018

Pre-show rehearsals were, of course, taken very seriously at Asian Network HQ in London 😜

The night before and Harpz can't drop off! 😴

It's the day of event and JayKae knows what time it is

A sneak-peek from Haroon 🔥

Noreen's in the house!

Look who we spotted backstage...

Jacket and glasses goals! 😎

Doors are officially open

And! We're! Off!!! 🎉 First up... Imran Khan

Alright, time for a surprise. A special guest... Arjun!

Props to Shruti and Akanksh watching online in India 👋🏽

Big up yourselves, Birmingham! The atmosphere is 🔥

❤️ Jenny Johal! ❤️

It's 8:40pm. Make some noise for Adam Saleh and Faydee!

Pure joy, courtesy of JK 🕺🏽

Here comes trouble!

Local boyzz in the building

Oh, Nav! 🤣 We forgive you

👑 Bow down! It's Jasmine Sandlas 👑

The man who made his name with Moscow - Birmingham's JayKae

At last! Guru Randhawa makes his UK debut 🇬🇧

Co-sign!

Are you ready for your headliner, Birmingham!?

Shout out to our viewers in Australia and California!

Birmingham, it's been emotional!