As it happened - the full story of Asian Network Live 2018

Birmingham, are you ready!? Internet, are you ready!?
It's the third-ever Asian Network Live, it's sold out, and the line-up is off the hook.
Here's what went down, from Imran Khan with Twin N Twice all the way to headliner Jay Sean...
Pre-show rehearsals were, of course, taken very seriously at Asian Network HQ in London 😜
The night before and Harpz can't drop off! 😴
It's the day of event and JayKae knows what time it is
A sneak-peek from Haroon 🔥
Noreen's in the house!
Look who we spotted backstage...
Jacket and glasses goals! 😎
Doors are officially open
And! We're! Off!!! 🎉 First up... Imran Khan
Alright, time for a surprise. A special guest... Arjun!
Props to Shruti and Akanksh watching online in India 👋🏽
Big up yourselves, Birmingham! The atmosphere is 🔥
❤️ Jenny Johal! ❤️
It's 8:40pm. Make some noise for Adam Saleh and Faydee!
Pure joy, courtesy of JK 🕺🏽
Here comes trouble!
Local boyzz in the building
Oh, Nav! 🤣 We forgive you
👑 Bow down! It's Jasmine Sandlas 👑
The man who made his name with Moscow - Birmingham's JayKae
At last! Guru Randhawa makes his UK debut 🇬🇧
Co-sign!
Are you ready for your headliner, Birmingham!?
Shout out to our viewers in Australia and California!
Birmingham, it's been emotional!
