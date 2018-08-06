Why was this man hailed as a genius?

In 2018 the BBC Proms marks the centenary of the late, great Leonard Bernstein with a series of concerts featuring his music. So who was he?

Bernstein was one of the greatest musicians of the last 100 years. Born in August 1918, he was a 20th-century Renaissance man: a musician who could easily have forged a successful career as a conductor, a pianist or a composer, but who chose to pursue all three (in addition to writing, teaching and broadcasting).