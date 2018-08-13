10 indie musicians whose love lives made them tabloid fodder

When news broke that Hollywood film star Michelle Williams had married indie musician Phil Elverum last month, much of the world shrugged its shoulders and asked, "Phil who?" Mount Eerie fans though could be forgiven for feeling an almost maternalistic protectiveness towards Phil's very personal songs after nurturing them for so long with little attention. Has their recherché musical champion suddenly gone A-lister?

But if it's strange for them, just imagine one minute being a critically acclaimed artist able to sell out 300-capacity venues to becoming the cynosure of global tittle-tattle, printed on glossy paper on newsstands and followed 24/7 by unrelenting paps.

Here are 10 examples of musicians falling for other halves with considerably more fame in the bank.