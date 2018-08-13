10 indie musicians whose love lives made them tabloid fodder

When news broke that Hollywood film star Michelle Williams had married indie musician Phil Elverum last month, much of the world shrugged its shoulders and asked, "Phil who?" Mount Eerie fans though could be forgiven for feeling an almost maternalistic protectiveness towards Phil's very personal songs after nurturing them for so long with little attention. Has their recherché musical champion suddenly gone A-lister?
But if it's strange for them, just imagine one minute being a critically acclaimed artist able to sell out 300-capacity venues to becoming the cynosure of global tittle-tattle, printed on glossy paper on newsstands and followed 24/7 by unrelenting paps.
Here are 10 examples of musicians falling for other halves with considerably more fame in the bank.
St. Vincent and Cara Delevingne
Most of us know Annie Clark and her music now, but she was hardly a household name when she started dating actor and supermodel Cara Delevingne in 2015. Clark - aka St. Vincent - had just won a number of end of year 2014 polls with a widely acclaimed album, St. Vincent, but the relationship made her serious tabloid fodder for reasons other than her extraordinary talent. This is what happens when you date somebody whose face graces billboards in every wealthy city on earth. Though that relationship came to an end in 2017, Clark didn't disappoint gossip hounds for long: she started dating Kristen Stewart.
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson
Kristen Stewart's Twilight co-star (and one-time boyfriend) Robert Pattinson caused similar consternation among his fans and members of the press when in 2014 he started dating a critically acclaimed but not widely known avant-pop singer from Cheltenham called FKA Twigs. That confusion was ratcheted up a level when the Hollywood heartthrob popped the question to Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) in 2015 and she said yes. The pair have since parted, keeping alive the remote possibility millions harbour that they may one day marry Rob.
Grimes and Elon Musk
When entrepreneur Elon Musk was snapped at New York City's Met Ball with Canadian pop adventurer Grimes earlier in the year, many were staggered by the seeming incongruity of that coupling. Dating an intrepid space-fixated libertarian billionaire mightn't be considered the best look for an artist who has identified as "anti-capitalist" in the past (according to the Atlantic), and Grimes - real name Claire Boucher - has been inundated with "how could you?" tweets, or words to that effect, from fans. Unusually in such a situation, Boucher has sometimes tweeted back, recently defending donations made to the Republican Party by a Musk company and justifying it by saying it's the "price of doing business in America", as Consequence of Sound reported.
Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts
The press did a double take in 1992 when it was revealed the Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts had married Lyle Lovett, the country singer with "hair like a haystack", as People described him. The pair met on the set of Robert Altman's Hollywood satire The Player, and after a three week courtship they got hitched in Indiana. "The marriage, the first for both, was put together in two days, said [her publicist Nancy] Seltzer, who had been dismissing reports of the Roberts-Lovett match as late as Thursday," wrote the Washington Post at the time. "She says she was shocked to find out about it only that night at her Washington hotel." They divorced in 1995, but remained friends.
Beth Jeans Houghton and Anthony Kiedis
Geordie singer-songwriter Beth Jeans Houghton made waves aged 16 and was signed to Mute Records, for whom she recorded her well-received debut Yours Truly, Cellophane Nose in 2012. But it was her relationship with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, 28 years her senior, that thrust her into the limelight. Houghton moved to LA, recorded another album under the name Du Blonde and started drawing her own comic books. While she's reportedly no longer with Kiedis, she did direct and illustrate the video for Red Hot Chili Peppers Sick Love, above, in 2016. Having also animated a video for Ezra Furman, Houghton's artwork is very much in demand. Both Beth's parents are graphic designers, suggesting artistic talent runs in the Jeans.
Johnny Borrell and Kirsten Dunst
The self-assured indie singer was certainly well-known in Europe and popular with magazines from the NME to Vogue during the mid-00s, but attempts to crack the US market in 2006 resulted in Razorlight's second self-titled album sneaking into the Billboard charts at a lowly 180. That was after Johnny Borrell and co-writer Andy Burrows penned an American radio friendly song dripping with American references called America (it went to No.1 in the UK at least). A relationship with Kirsten Dunst of Spiderman and Marie Antoinette fame in 2007 vastly raised Borrell's profile across the pond, but by the time third album Slipway Fires was released the following year, the band's star was on the wane.
Klaxons' James Righton and Keira Knightley
She's the world famous, multi-nominated British actress with a string of blockbusters under her belt and an OBE now tacked onto the end of her name. He was the keyboard player in new rave figureheads Klaxons, who won the Mercury Prize in 2007 for debut Myths of the Near Future, then released two more albums to diminishing returns. James Righton started dating Keira Knightley in 2011, the pair were married two years later and had a child two years after that. Reighton now makes music as Shock Machine, releasing a debut album in 2017.
Jamie Hince and Kate Moss
The Kills' Jamie Hince went from cult rock musician to tabloid mainstay in record time when he started dating Kate Moss in 2007. The supermodel - then the most famous woman in Britain apart from the Queen, probably - had previously been in a turbulent relationship with Libertines bad boy Pete Doherty, who said at the time (via Vogue): "I love her with all of my heart. I love her bones. I love her brains," then, later: "I was always dodging bullets, it became like the Vietnam War." Hince and Moss got hitched in 2011 but the marriage ended with an out of court settlement in October 2016, according to the Mirror.
Sunny Ozell and Patrick Stewart
Seeing someone you've invested so much listening time into go mainstream can be all too much, but you couldn’t begrudge a gal for falling for Patrick Stewart now, could you? The New York-based alt-country music singer, originally from Nevada, has been married to the actor - who it has recently been reported is returning to the role of Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard - since 2013. The wedding itself sounded like one to remember, given that the person officiating was none other than Sir Ian McKellen.
Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox
The actress Courteney Cox became one of the most-recognisable faces on Earth during the 90s when she starred in the sitcom Friends, recently revealed to be the UK's most popular subscription streaming show, although it ended in 2004. Johnny McDaid is the second most recognisable member of Snow Patrol (at least since he started dating Cox). The band, who started from alternative beginnings in Dundee in the mid-90s, were a regular fixture in the UK Top 10 during the mid-00s, and their indie power ballads often get a run out on TV talent shows. The Snow Patrol auxiliary man and Scream's Gale Weathers got engaged in 2014 in what's surely a meteorological match made in heaven.
Cheeky Girl Gabriela Irimia and Lembit Öpik
As one half of The Cheeky Girls, Gabriela Irimia wasn't exactly an indie star when she started dating Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Öpik, but it warrants inclusion because of its OMG factor. Öpik was one of the most visible Lib Dems in parliament in 2006, made regular appearances on Have I Got News For You and had been in a high profile relationship with TV meteorologist Siân Lloyd. Irimia and her twin sister Monica had given everyone a laugh during the auditions of Popstars: The Rivals, then given label Multiply the sound of tills kerchinging, when The Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum) sold a remarkable 1.2m copies. Gabriela was perhaps the best-known person on this list before her love-in with Lembik, but does anyone really know The Cheeky Girls?
Like us on Facebook, on Instagram at bbcmusic, or follow us on Twitter @bbcmusic