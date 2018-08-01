Mary Berry and seven other celebrities you didn't know were drummers

The Czech goalkeeping veteran may be known for having his hands between the sticks, but in his spare time he often has the sticks between his hands. Since 2014, Cech has been uploading videos of his drumming to his YouTube channel, mostly focussing on stadium rock - U2 and Foo Fighters - but also more Rihanna and Ed Sheeran tunes.

It was only recently that he took drumming up, when he was 30. In an interview for his current team, Arsenal, he explained that it all stemmed from video games and a friendship with fellow goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini: "Once, we went out for dinner and we ended up back at his flat with [former Chelsea keeper Henrique] Hilário. He had this Guitar Hero PlayStation setup with a little drum and two guitars. We ended up playing the game just for fun. This was the first time I started playing the drums, just like that. That's when it got my attention."

Before he started his channel, Cech appeared with Queen's Roger Taylor, who he described as the "best drummer in the world" during a 2013 episode of Football Focus. And Taylor saw some similarities between the two of them, saying: "The goalkeeper is so important to holding the team together. The drummer is just as important in a band. Without the drummer, it's nothing."