9 of the most unlikely band origin stories

Paul Westerberg’s recruitment by post-punk pioneers The Replacements is an American tale of slackerdom so full of odd detail that it could have been written by Thomas Pynchon. While working as the janitor for US senator David Durenberger during the late 70’s, Westerberg discovered a band called Dogbreath practicing Yes covers in a basement on his way home from work. Though he hated the progressive rockers they were attempting to emulate, his fascination with the group in the basement led to him hiding in the bushes each night listening to them play.

He eventually became acquainted with Dogbreath and even suggested that the singer from his own band Oates audition when they were on the lookout for a vocalist, though when it looked as though they’d found their man, Westerberg staged an intervention."I pulled him aside afterwards and told him that I liked his singing, but the other guys weren’t into it," he told Magnet Magazine more than 35 years later. "I told them he wasn't into it and I would sing until we found somebody else."

Westerberg taught his new band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers covers passing them off as his own work. The Replacements would eventually go on to become cult heroes with songs they made up themselves, even scoring something approximating a mainstream hit with I’ll Be You in 1989 (it reached No.51 on the Billboard chart).