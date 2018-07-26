Can you hear pop songs in these random sounds?

Howling dogs sound eerily human at times, but it's fairly remarkable for a canine howl to so eerily mimic a refrain from a pop song, particularly the sharp strings of the Britney Spears hit Toxic. Matt Hardin, owner of Riley, the dog in question, took to YouTube to explain how this recent viral sensation came to be: "It was storming really bad, and we were sitting outside... I was sitting there on Snapchat and I hear him start to howl... and I get this thought in my head like 'oh maybe I should Snapchat this, because this is so adorable'.

"I ended up capturing the Britney Spears moment he was having. After the video was ended I rewatched it like 30 times and I thought 'this sounds oddly familiar', and I keep listening and I keep listening and I look at him and said 'Oh my god, you just sang Britney Spears' and he runs and jumps into my lap. And then I posted it on Twitter."