10 things pop stars should immediately stop doing

From Taylor Swift overreacting to Nicki Minaj to everything Azealia Banks ever said, Twitter is sometimes too convenient a receptacle for half-formed thoughts, misunderstandings and buttons that should not be quite so easily pushed. The finest recent example of a speedy tweet that proved to be instantly regrettable arrived just after the sad news of George Michael's death began to circulate around the world. As is often the case, messages of remembrance began to appear across social media with great speed, and the actress Sarah Michelle Gellar joined in. Except she had been told it was Boy George that had died, so her tweet read: "Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge I was truly one of your biggest fans."

Having been immediately informed of her mistake, she issued an apologetic explanation (above) and deleted the tweet, but not before it was screengrabbed and tweeted and then re-tweeted by astonished Twitter users. The sad part is Sarah then said she would no longer be offering her views online. With news outlets seizing on what was clearly an innocent mistake, she tweeted: "This is usually why I don't comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned."