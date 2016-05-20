BBC Introducing at The Great Escape 2016

As far as new music events in the UK go Brighton's The Great Escape leads the way as one of the most important showcase festivals on the industry calendar. Now in it's tenth year, the 2016 edition featured around 450 artists from the UK and beyond, performing in the bars, clubs and pubs of Brighton and Hove, all squeezed into three very hectic days and nights!

So how do you stand out? How can you pull the gaze of the taste makers and industry moguls out of their email inboxes and onto the stage? We think this lot pulled it off. Five incredibly exciting new artists, all discovered by BBC Introducing local radio shows in the BBC Introducing Uploader and selected by Steve Lamacq to perform a set at the rather elegant Paganini Ballroom.

Here's how it went down on the BBC Introducing stage at The Great Escape 2016...