Proms Stories: A day in the life of the world's greatest classical music festival

"It's my job to arrange the music to put the listener in the best seat of the house. I started at 8:30am, about two hours before rehearsal, putting mics on stage. So in the hall there's now about 120 mics I could use tonight.

"You have to take into account where people are listening. Some people will be listening with the best hi-fi, others are in the car or the kitchen. It's all about dynamic range. An orchestra has a range of over 100 decibels. We can broadcast about 30. But if you're in the kitchen you only want about 10.

"One game I do play sometimes is when you're putting an instrument in a stereo picture, you can do it by guessing if they'd be better to the left or to the right. Politically speaking."