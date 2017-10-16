7 of the weirdest things people have made into records

When it comes to making records - as in, music pressed into grooves on a disc and played with a needle - vinyl has been the material of choice since the early 1950s. It's less brittle than shellac, which had been the dominant material for 78rpm discs, and much more hard-wearing than the wax Edison cylinders of the early 20th century.

But while vinyl is the standard, it's not the only material you can make a record from. In fact, any material capable of sustaining a flat-ish surface and some grooves will do, although some are more suited to sustained use than others.