10 essential BBC music podcasts to listen to on holiday

With the Olympics taking place in Rio this year, ears have been focussed on the music of Brazil. In the past, that meant bossa nova and samba. But in this hour-long Radio 1 and 1Xtra Story, Semtex concentrates on the bang-up-to-date sounds of one of the world's most musical cities. With the help of grime artist Bugzy Malone, he explores Rio's vibrant hip hop scene, largely comprised of MCs and producers from the favelas, and he finds parallels with both the political ire and party vibes of rap from other parts of the world.

Download Rap in Rio with DJ Semtex via the iPlayer Radio app (available until 8 Sep)

Listen to more Radio 1 and 1Xtra's Stories