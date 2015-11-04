8 superb performances you may have missed from the latest series of Later... with Jools Holland

Series 47 of Later... with Jools Holland started in September with an explosive performance by Foals and it's been a typically wild and eclectic ride since then, led by some of music's biggest stars including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Sir Tom Jones, The Libertines and The Weeknd.

But Later... has never been only about the household names; it's the first-timers and lesser-known artists that really make the show sing, even if they don't always grab the headlines. Counting down one from each episode, here's a selection of performances that may have passed you by...