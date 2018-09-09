The 11 best stage shots at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018 was not only a feast for the ears, but a visual banquet too - as shown by these fantastic photos.
From Kylie's heart-shaped backdrop to Boyzone sharing a heartfelt embrace, here are the best onstage snaps from a day of glittering guests.
Kylie Minogue
Manic Street Preachers
Boyzone
All Saints
Rita Ora
Lenny Kravitz
The Shires
The Band of Love
