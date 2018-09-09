Listen
The 11 best stage shots at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018 was not only a feast for the ears, but a visual banquet too - as shown by these fantastic photos.

From Kylie's heart-shaped backdrop to Boyzone sharing a heartfelt embrace, here are the best onstage snaps from a day of glittering guests.

Kylie Minogue

Manic Street Preachers

Boyzone

All Saints

Rita Ora

Lenny Kravitz

The Shires

The Band of Love

For even more of our favourite snaps from Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, head to our Instagram now!

