Guitar abuse at the BBC

Playing the guitar is, to be frank, hard work. It's tough on your fingertips, you've got to work out how to hit the right string at the right time without losing the plectrum in the sound-hole and some of the fiddlier chords can make spaghetti of your hands. And that's just the basics.

Thankfully, some of the masters of the instrument have found creative ways to make noise happen without getting bogged down in technique. Here's a quick guide on how to abuse your guitar when it refuses to behave, just like the pros.