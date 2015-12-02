7 music documentaries that will leave you feeling moved, uplifted and inspired

You don't need to find an angle with a film about tribute bands - best to just let the groups speak and perform, and extraordinary stories and passions will reveal themselves. This one-hour Arena film from 2007 is played straight and it's enormously touching. It's not about being a good mimic; it's about real life getting in the way of dreams, the suspension of disbelief, grafting hard and - as one member of Pink Fraud (arf) recognises - a "provincial" way of life. The action takes place in the Limelight Club in Crewe.