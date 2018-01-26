8 of the most disappointing band reunions

With band reunions, it is impossible to really put the genie back in the bottle if the key talents are missing. But while "when will The Smiths get back together?" may be the least appealing and most common question put to both Morrissey and Johnny Marr, it is at least a question with an answer they can control. It must be frustrating to be bass player Andy Rourke or drummer Mike Joyce and facing a similar line of enquiry, because you know they know neither Morrissey or Marr want to do it, and without them, there is no Smiths.

That said, announcements earlier this month that three former members of the band were getting together to perform Smiths hits with an orchestra did very little to win over the sympathies of fans. The idea was that Mike, Andy and occasional second guitarist Craig Gannon would work with the Camerata Orchestra to perform some old favourites at a series of concerts called Classically Smiths, but the day after it was announced, Andy denied any involvement, leading the promoters to tell the press: "In response to recent comments in the press, the planned Classically Smiths events will now no longer be taking place."