How old-school country is becoming the hottest sound of the year

Ashley Monroe's first couple of singles in 2007 were well-received, but label disputes held up her debut album, Satisfied, and she later set out alone, self-releasing an EP in 2009, then forming the band Pistol Annies (see below). That's when things began to pick up, especially when she wrote her wickedly funny duet with Blake Shelton, You Ain't Dolly (And You Ain't Porter), which was featured in Nashville.

Her latest album, The Blade, contains On To Something Good, the kind of hopeful, funky tune that tends to grab at the attention of non-country buffs. And Ashley acknowledges it's a break from her usual fare, telling Billboard: "When I'm happy, I'm not inspired to write as much. I'll go to the park, for a walk, or simply go be happy. It's in my dark moments that I feel the heavy heart that I want to write about."