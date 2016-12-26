Heartwarming acts of kindness from the year in music

At first, DJ and promoter Jacob Husley thought the elderly couple he spotted in London nightclub Fabric had got lost and wandered in by accident. He was wrong: the pair, both in their late-70s, were on holiday from Warsaw, Poland and had booked tickets for the club's house and techno party WetYourSelf after reading positive reviews in a Polish newspaper.

"I was downstairs just opening and I saw her on her crutches going slowly down the stairs," Husley told the Metro. "I thought they were maybe relatives of someone from the club, but then I spoke to the people on the door and they said they had tickets. I ran down to welcome them to the club, I said, 'It's amazing you're here,' and gave them a drink. They had two tequila shots and she gave me a high five."

Husley served the couple tea in the club's VIP area and later saw them raving on the dancefloor until they asked for a taxi at 5am. The pair, who had been visiting their niece, sent Husley a thank-you letter, which praised the club for providing a "warm and cordial evening", describing it as "great fun", even if they weren't "big fans of techno".