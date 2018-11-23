Massive music stars who missed out on the Hollywood part

If you're as cool as David Bowie was, pretty much everybody wants you to be in their film or TV show. And Bowie was in many, from the highs of A Man Who Fell to Earth, Labyrinth, Cat People and Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence to hilarious cameos in the likes of Zoolander and Extras. One part he didn't fancy though, was that of Bond villain Max Zorin in 1985's A View To A Kill, opposite Roger Moore. He was announced in the role in early publicity for the film, but he turned it down. In Nicholas Pegg’s book The Complete David Bowie, he said: "I didn't want to spend five months watching my stunt double fall off cliffs."

The part was also offered to Sting, but finally went to Christopher Walken. More recently, Bowie was also due to appear in the third season of David Lynch's Twin Peaks (he played haunted detective Phil Jeffries in the 1992 spin-off film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me), but was too ill to take part in the filming. Instead, he granted Lynch permission to reuse old footage of him, on the condition his attempt at a Louisiana accent be overdubbed. In the new series, the character of Jeffries returned both in the dubbed form of David Bowie, and as a surreal machine.