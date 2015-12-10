Six moments that got everyone singing along at the BBC Music Awards 2015

Get ready for one hell of a show"Fearne Cotton
There were so many great performances at the BBC Music Awards, from BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year Jack Garratt to the living legend that is Rod Stewart, who closed the show with two songs, Please and Sailing. But which acts really got the crowds singing?
We pick our top six singalong moments from the evening...
1. James Bay - Hold Back The River
The man and his hat owned 2015 and nothing could hold him back.
2. Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do
It was the soundtrack to 50 Shades of Grey and tonight this song was 50 Shades of Great...
3. Hozier - Take Me to Church
Soulful and stirring, Hozier took everyone to a different place. And we're not talking about the church this time.
4. OMI - Cheerleader
Baby it’s cold outside, but OMI got everyone warmed up with the song of the summer.
5. Little Mix - Black Magic
Take a dash of Cyndi Lauper, mixed an ear-worm of a chorus and some killer dance moves. What do you get? TUNE.
6. Rod Stewart - Sailing
To round off a fantastic evening of music, who better to lead the crowd into one final singalong than one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Rod Stewart...
