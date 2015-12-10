Six moments that got everyone singing along at the BBC Music Awards 2015

Six moments that got everyone singing along at the BBC Music Awards 2015
Get ready for one hell of a show"
Fearne Cotton

There were so many great performances at the BBC Music Awards, from BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year Jack Garratt to the living legend that is Rod Stewart, who closed the show with two songs, Please and Sailing. But which acts really got the crowds singing?

We pick our top six singalong moments from the evening...

Get ready for one hell of a show"
Fearne Cotton

1. James Bay - Hold Back The River

The man and his hat owned 2015 and nothing could hold him back.

2. Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do

It was the soundtrack to 50 Shades of Grey and tonight this song was 50 Shades of Great...

3. Hozier - Take Me to Church

Soulful and stirring, Hozier took everyone to a different place. And we're not talking about the church this time.

4. OMI - Cheerleader

Baby it’s cold outside, but OMI got everyone warmed up with the song of the summer.

5. Little Mix - Black Magic

Take a dash of Cyndi Lauper, mixed an ear-worm of a chorus and some killer dance moves. What do you get? TUNE.

6. Rod Stewart - Sailing

To round off a fantastic evening of music, who better to lead the crowd into one final singalong than one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Rod Stewart...

Related Links

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Featured

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from