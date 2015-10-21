The 7 most awkward music interviews on Newsnight

Skilled journalism from Kirsty here as she startles Pete Doherty in 2007 by telling him she'd spoken to his mum the day before their interview. "Oh, really?" replies Pete, and there's another surprise in the tank: Kirsty has a letter from Pete's mum, which she reads out in full. His reaction, knowing looks into the camera and body language speak volumes.

They go on to talk about family, drug addiction and the dissolution of The Libertines. "They left me by the side of the road in a plastic bag - all kinds of bitterness," Pete says. Only then does he put down his guitar.