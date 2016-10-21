11 mind-blowing musical collaborations that almost happened

No male popstar was bigger than Prince in the 1980s, except Michael Jackson, whose King of Pop epithet was entirely justified. Their rivalry was said to be friendly but fierce, and on one occasion when together, Prince apparently played slap bass at Jackson until the latter got fed up and left in a huff. It's amazing to think these (figurative) giants almost worked together, and more amazing still to consider Bad had originally been intended as a duet between the pair.

In a 1997 VH1 interview with Chris Rock, Prince revealed that he balked at the "your butt is mine" opening line. "Now I said, 'Who's gonna sing that to who?'" he told Rock. "'Cause you sure ain't singing it to me. And I sure ain't singing it to you.'"

Jacko went onto have a massive international hit, while Prince retained his butt.

