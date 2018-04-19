8 moral panics in music that no one talks about anymore

Looking back on the controversies around backwards messages hidden in music, it's not clear whether the messages (often citing Satan, but rarely seriously) were an attempt to be scary or a cocked snook to concerned ministers who made a fuss about them in the first place. Eventually a kind of perpetually bemused stand-off would ensue between artists and conspiracy theorists such as David John Oates, whose claims included the idea that AC/DC's Highway to Hell contains the reversed messages "my name is Lucifer", and "she belongs in hell". Angus Young's pithy response to that, in MOJO magazine, is worth noting: "It was the moral majority's idea to play the record backwards but you didn't need to play it backwards, because we never hid it. We'd call an album Highway to Hell, there it was right in front of them."

One thing is for sure, this is a phenomenon that made most sense during the peak years of vinyl, as neither CD nor cassette had the same easy capability to be played backwards. There again, most audio editing software can reverse sound files at the drop of a hat, so you'd think it would be a boom time both for the reversed message and the people openly worrying about them. But apart from some confusion as to what Missy Elliott was singing in the backwards bits of 2002's Work It (it is, "I put my thing down, flip it, and reverse it"), the idea that reversed messages will send impressionable listeners down a dark path has been largely laid to one side.