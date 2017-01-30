Behind the facade: 7 family bands with tragic stories

There is a reason why Brian Wilson's greatest songs for The Beach Boys are as riddled with happiness and beauty as they are - even his sad songs are comforting. As young boys, he and his brothers Dennis and Carl had learned that the only way to appease their spectacularly grumpy father Murry was to sing and make music. Murry was a songwriter of no great renown. He had lost an eye in a factory accident, and was the beneficiary of his own father's lack of patience and violent temper. Each of the Wilsons would later recount how poorly they'd been treated by Murry - Peter Ames Carlin's 2006 book Catch a Wave records that he hit Brian in the head, leaving him partially deaf - and all of them agreed that the key to his heart was sweet, sweet music.

Consequently, he was perfectly placed to help his boys (and his nephew, their cousin Mike Love) secure a record contract when they worked out a tune called Surfin' one evening in 1961. He could even manage their affairs, but the band's immense popularity sat badly with him. He'd disrupt recording sessions for no good reason, or fine members of the band for lack of manners, and at no point did he seem to appreciate the standard of musician his son had become. He even sold Brian's publishing company without telling him, for a sum that felt cheap then, and now seems preposterous. And when he was eventually relieved of his duties, he went out and got another band of five harmonising young men, called them The Sunrays, and promised Brian their career would leave his in the dust.