10 massive artists rumoured to be releasing albums in 2016

Remember when labels would announce albums months in advance and they'd actually come out on time? Seldom happens like that anymore - unless you're Muse, who did it the old fashioned way last year by releasing Drones with a flurry of magazine covers from here to Hong Kong. Another change we've witnessed recently is the frequency with which big-league artists release albums. For a while there, it was hard to keep up with Rihanna, then she went quiet on us.

And it isn't just her and Adele who are taking longer between records, as this list of possible 2016 albums proves. Many appeared on similar lists last year, and some will almost definitely appear again in January 2017. But we hope not.