How to create the perfect Bond theme

What that style of music was was me. It's what came out of me"

In this fascinating clip, the great film composer John Barry - who arranged Monty Norman's original Bond theme for Dr No, then went on to compose 11 Bond theme songs and soundtracks, including classics like Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever - says: "I didn't sit down and concoct a Bond sound... It was a whole mixture of the guitar thing, that whole rock thing that I'd been through, plus... all that brass thing. That style of music for film was new, but what that style of music was was me. It's what came out of me."

He adds that Bond films are "broad-stroke movies", meaning that "subtlety isn't a virtue in a Bond score" - something which all (good) composers of the theme song have remembered since.