Reading + Leeds: the 12 most startling moments in the history of the festival

Reading + Leeds is a festival with a complicated history, far longer and rowdier than that of Glastonbury. It's always been known as the fans' festival, a place where the bands are all that really matter and musical affiliation is taken very seriously.

In fact, the various incarnations of the festival have been the site of pitched battles between fans of rival genres; performers have had to take their pride, future careers and personal safety into their hands before mounting the stage. At the same time, it's a festival where lives have been entirely altered thanks to the transformative powers of music. Here are just a dozen remarkable examples of Reading + Leeds uproar...