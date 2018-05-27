7 surprising collaborations at The Biggest Weekend

When you call a festival the Biggest Weekend, you’ve got to be expecting some truly seismic moments that will live long in the memory, right?!

Luckily for you – and us, tbf, as the egg on our face wouldn’t have smelled nice in the hot sunshine – this weekend has had some massive collaborations. Ash brought out The Undertones, Shawn Mendes teamed up with James Bay and Courtney Barnett got a little help from The Breeders.