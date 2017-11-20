10 British chart-toppers that no one talks about anymore

The history of multi-voiced charity covers of beloved classics is a rum one, and often it's a story of declining musical rewards being overlooked for a higher purpose. The version of Lou Reed's Perfect Day that topped the charts in 1997 is different, not least because it was never supposed to be released as a single in the first place.

Created as a promotion for the BBC's music coverage, the song was recreated a line at a time, using the talents of everyone from Heather Small to Bono, Boyzone to Bowie, and Lou himself, who said, "I have never been more impressed with a performance of one of my songs." It played between TV shows, and in cinemas, and quietly amassed a fanbase of people who found themselves unaccountably bursting into tears whenever it was shown.

Due to public demand, Perfect Day was released as a single for Children In Need that November, with two extra versions (one by the male performers, one by the female). It went to No.1, raised over £2m, was knocked off the top spot by the Teletubbies and then Spice Girls over Christmas, then climbed back up again in January 1998. And while there have been subsequent attempts to recapture the magic - not least the parody trailer for 6 Music's celebration of Lou Reed above - none have come close to the sobbing glory of either the original or its multi-voiced cover.