8 essential music books, and the reasons why

Almost Famous - AKA the lightly fictionalised life of American music writer Lester Bangs - remains the enduring music journalist fantasy. Travelling on the bus with the band, sharing a lifestyle of excess, being of sufficient cultural importance that you, too, might have your own fans. What could possibly be better? I'll tell you what: Chris Heath's 1990 book, Pet Shop Boys, Literally, in which he follows Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe on their long-awaited first tour, of Asia and the UK. There is no sex. There are no drugs. Admittedly, there is quite a bit of drinking and dancing in Japanese discos, often accompanied by Janet Street-Porter. But this superbly reported book transcends tired rock journalism cliché. It's about what it means to be a pop star, what it means to be a Pet Shop Boy - intellectual Tennant and flippant Lowe are firmly against interpretation - and how to love pop, hold it to a higher standard and subvert its expectations.

It is also fantastically dry and snarky. Pet Shop Boys disapprove of most things: Adam and the Ants, Piers Morgan, bobble hats, their own fans. They only approve of shopping and dinner. "'You do find people for whom food isn't a major issue,' acknowledges Neil, 'but for us it's completely a major issue.'" It's not always flattering, either - in the foreword, the duo express surprise at how horrible and obsessed with money they sometimes seem. To their credit, Heath's account goes uncensored, an issue that's often the subject of meta discussions between him and Tennant, captured in the book. As pop conceptualists, the Pet Shop Boys are unparalleled. Dry-witted Heath is the perfect wallflower at their chaste orgy. The only shame is that Literally is no longer in print, and that every musician working today is too scared to let any journalist write their version of Literally.

Laura Snapes (Deputy Music Editor, The Guardian)