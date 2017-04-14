8 unexpected times musicians helped out with BBC Football coverage

To paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, music is music and football is football, and never the twain shall meet. Except that never stopped Martin Kemp playing for Roy Race's Melchester Rovers, Mohamed Al-Fayed erecting a gaudy statue of Michael Jackson outside Craven Cottage, or Rod Stewart behaving like Rod Hull's Emu at the fifth round draw of the Scottish Cup earlier this year.

Football creeps into every area of life, which is why you shouldn't be surprised to find Jermaine Jenas on Question Time or Rihanna firing out brilliant tweets about the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

We know many pop stars secretly harbour the desire to be footballers, but what about when they actually have a go at the punditry side of the game? Here are eight times musicians helped with the BBC's football coverage, and they're guaranteed to cause some cognitive dissonance.