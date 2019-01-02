8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

You might not have twigged at the time, but One Direction's 2013 hit Best Song Ever was powerfully prescient

"Even though I am literally typing these words, text-based communication is on borrowed time - and that will have massive repercussions for how you next find music. No more struggling to type an artist name or song title into that tiny text bar in the app of your music streaming service of choice. With sales of smart speakers booming and virtual assistants baked into every phone, voice commands are how you will get music to play.

"This lexical upheaval will mean titles of songs and names of acts will have to be recalibrated to ensure the right key words put them at the top of the results. Spinnin' Records has already renamed its biggest playlists with this in mind to, as it puts it, 'create specific, top-of-mind branded keywords that can work as anchor points while asking a voice enabled product which music to play'.

"The next big recruitment drive at record companies will be around voice experts who can advise on how songs are created and promoted - all the way from the recording studio to the marketing teams - so as to perform best in a voice-based music world. You might not have twigged at the time, but One Direction's 2013 hit Best Song Ever was powerfully prescient - an eerie foreshadowing of what will happen.

"Don't believe me? Try this: 'Alexa - play me the best song ever.' See?"

