Radiohead announced as Glastonbury headliner 🎪

If you're down to attend Glastonbury next year, there's a chance you've seen people speculating what on earth could be happening on the live webcam since yesterday.
Avid watchers grew by the minute as people wondered what symbol was being painted on the Glastonbury campsite grass.
Well we can wonder no more! The band have now officially confirmed they are headlining Glastonbury 2017 and it was their logo all along.
Watch how they pulled off the stunt:
Now for old time's sake, here's a glorious video of them performing at Glastonbury way back in 1997
To say we are excited is a dramatic understatement.
Keep up to date with all Glastonbury news right here, or follow us on Twitter at @bbcglasto.
