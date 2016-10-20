Radiohead announced as Glastonbury headliner 🎪

If you're down to attend Glastonbury next year, there's a chance you've seen people speculating what on earth could be happening on the live webcam since yesterday.

Avid watchers grew by the minute as people wondered what symbol was being painted on the Glastonbury campsite grass.

Well we can wonder no more! The band have now officially confirmed they are headlining Glastonbury 2017 and it was their logo all along.

Watch how they pulled off the stunt:

Now for old time's sake, here's a glorious video of them performing at Glastonbury way back in 1997

To say we are excited is a dramatic understatement.

Keep up to date with all Glastonbury news right here, or follow us on Twitter at @bbcglasto.

Latest Articles

  • 8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

    8 predictions for music in 2019 from expert pop forecasters

  • Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

    Quiz: Who are these 2018 diss songs about?

  • 7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

    7 of the most scathing record reviews of the year

  • 9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

    9 brilliant music videos that you may have missed in 2018

  • Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

    Test your knowledge of the year in music with our poptastic quiz

  • 7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

    7 heartbreaking Christmas songs that might make you cry

Featured

Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from