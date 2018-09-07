5 intriguing Tango facts they didn't tell you on Strictly

As Tango fever overtakes the BBC Proms, we take a look at some of the more unusual facts and figures behind this most passionate of Latin dances.

1. The longest Tango ever danced went on for nearly two days

In 2014, Hawaiian dance teachers Brett and Jennifer Griswold danced the Argentine Tango for an unbelievable 38 hours, 30 minutes. You can watch edited highlights of their record-breaking dancefest here.

Even more incredibly, this record-breaking performance was actually the Griswolds’ second attempt of the day. Camera problems meant they had to abandon their first Tango marathon after two hours and start again from scratch.