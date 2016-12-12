7 of the oddest Christmas No.1 campaigns﻿

As any number of sentimental festive films will tell you, Christmas is a time when surprising things can happen. Love might blossom at the office party, the thing that looks really like a DVD box under the tree might actually turn out to be a really thin, square puppy underneath the wrapping, and literally anyone could be Christmas No.1.

Or at least that's been the idea ever since 2008, when DJ Jon Morter, sick of X Factor winners' stranglehold over the Christmas chart, started a Facebook campaign to get Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up to the top of the chart instead of Alexandra Burke's cover of Hallelujah (it only reached No.73). The following year, Morter tried again with a campaign backing Rage Against the Machine's 1992 single Killing in the Name, which managed to block X Factor's Joe McElderry from the top spot.

Morter's efforts started a whole new Christmas tradition. Here are some of the best and strangest efforts.

