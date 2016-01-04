10 inspiring lessons from Mary Anne Hobbs's Key of Life interviews

Mary Anne Hobbs has a special interview section in her 6 Music show called Key of Life, in which she asks some very basic and non-specific questions, to get a broad view of the life of the artists to whom she is talking.

She may ask whether they can dance, for example, or to recommend a book, and gets some surprising answers. As it's a new year, here's a collection of some of her best interviews, and some hints and tips to help form a decent list of resolutions too: