6 of the most notorious execs in music

Don Arden is now best-known as being the father of Sharon Osbourne, who he became estranged from after she began managing her future husband Ozzy in 1979 when he left Black Sabbath, an Arden act.

By then, Arden, a self-styled Mr Big, had a reputation for being one of the most cutthroat managers and agents in the music business, often using violence to achieve his aims. He denied an infamous story about hanging a rival manager, Robert Stigwood, from a fourth-floor balcony for supposedly trying to take one of his acts, the Small Faces, but suggested in his autobiography that his "reputation as a hard man" was good for business. "Fear became my weapon," he wrote. "I recognised that and played on it."

Arden, who studied at the Royal College of Music, started out in the entertainment business as a singer and comic before promoting touring American rock 'n' roll stars like Gene Vincent and Little Richard in the UK in the late-50s and early-60s. When Beatlemania rendered traditional rock 'n' roll passé, he took on beat groups like The Animals and Small Faces, managing their careers successfully but questionably - paying DJs, for example, to play the Small Faces' debut single and keeping them on salaries entirely unrepresentative of their earnings (they later sued and won).

Arden also had success with ELO, but his vicious working methods (he once threatened BBC journalist Roger Cook during a Radio 4 Checkpoint investigation into the music business) almost always caught up with him. He fell out with many of the artists he worked with and was often taken to court. His Guardian obituary opens with an assassination of his character - "His ruthless business dealings and willingness to intimidate both his charges and his competitors earned him the nickname 'the Al Capone of pop'" - and although he did reconcile his differences with Sharon, her memories of her father and the world he operated in are hardly more positive. "I was surrounded by violent people, violent talk, violent behaviour, so there was nothing unusual seeing my dad threatening someone, or brandishing a firearm," she said in a TV interview before Arden died in 2007.