Seven astonishing acts of kindness from the history of music

[LISTEN] Roger Vignoles recommends recordings of Tristan und Isolde

"I will serve you as long as I live and breathe." These sound like the words of an employee to a generous patron, but in fact were said by King Ludwig II of Bavaria (1845-1886) to Richard Wagner (1813-1883).

Wagner liked to live lavishly, clothed in velvet caps, satin trousers and silk briefs. And when he wasn't on the run for various warrants of agitation and activism, he was on the run from his creditors. Luckily for him, the young crown prince at the time was a fan of his music, and when he came to the throne he called for his hero.

A letter to Wagner's friend Mathilde Maier describes the event of 1864: "Our meeting yesterday was one great love scene that seemed as if it would never end. He shows the deepest understanding of my nature and of my needs. He offers me all I need in order to live, to create, and to perform my works. I am to be his friend, that is all he asks - no court position, no functions."

The young monarch, who shared Wagner's interest in Germanic heroes, financed the premiere in 1865 of his opera Tristan und Isolde - parts of which you can hear at the Last Night of the Proms - as well as the Villa Wahnfried, the grand house full of marble and mythic murals in which Wagner lived and composed. And he also funded a site-specific concert hall and festival for the composer's works in 1874, and in so doing gave the world Bayreuth.

For a number of years, Wagner's artistic vision and lifestyle almost bankrupted the king, and this at a time when the monarch's spending was deemed one of the "eccentricities" that contributed to his later being declared insane, and deposed.