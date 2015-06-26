Why John Peel is the only person with a Glastonbury stage named after him

He was a master at choosing the bands that were going to make it"

John Peel's own Glastonbury experiences went back to the 70s, but for fans he'll forever be associated with his on-site broadcasts, starting in 1997. Alongside Jo Whiley he brought the joy of the festival to living rooms across the land, ensuring those without tickets felt there in spirit.

Peel died in 2004, and the following year Michael Eavis renamed the New Bands Stage after him, telling the BBC: "It's very appropriate because it's all the sort of music that John would have chosen... He was a master at choosing the bands that were going to make it."

Ten years after the birth of the John Peel Stage, here's a reminder of the special bond between the DJ and Worthy Farm...