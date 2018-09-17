BBC presenters at BBC Music Introducing LIVE 18

BBC Music Introducing LIVE 18 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to begin their career in the music industry.
Hosted by BBC Music and supported by the breadth of the UK music industry, the festival takes place 8th to 10th November at London's Tobacco Dock, offering a weekend of invaluable support for emerging home-grown talent as they take the next steps in their career.
Find out what sessions presenters from the BBC will be involved in, below. More details still to be confirmed...
RADIO 1
Huw Stephens:
- Getting Your Music on the Radio - Sat 10th - 10.45-11.45am
Phil Taggart:
- Self Releasing: The DIY Guide To Getting Your Music Out There - Thurs 8th - 12.45-1.45pm (panel chair)
Danny Howard:
- Danny Howard Presents: Bedroom to Ibiza, Making It In Dance Music - with guest panelist Example - Fri 9th - 4.45-5.45pm
1XTRA
Target:
- Grime: The Next Chapter - Sat 10th - 3.30-4.30pm
Sian Anderson:
- PRS Foundation presents: Sian Anderson In Conversation With Novelist - Sat 10th - 11.30-12.30
6MUSIC
Lauren Laverne:
- Lauren Laverne In Conversation with Emily Eavis - Friday 9th - 3.30-4.30pm
Tom Robinson:
- BASCA & MPA Present: How To Write a Hit - Thurs 8th - 3.15-4.15pm (panel chair)
- BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm
- BASCA & MPA Present: How To Write a Hit - Fri 9th - 3.15-4.15pm (panel chair)
Steve Lamacq:
- Steve Lamacq's Demo Bag - with guests Declan McKenna, Abbie McCarthy & Jane Third (PIAS) - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2pm
Mary Anne Hobbs:
- BBC 6 Music Presents: The Future of Music Journalism for Music Journalists of the Future - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2.15pm
ASIAN NETWORK
Bobby Friction:
- BBC Asian Network Presents: Asian Music, Desi Beats & Brown Excellence: 2018 & Beyond - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2.15pm
- BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm
REGIONAL BBC INTRODUCING PRESENTERS (all chairing sessions)
Abbie McCarthy:
- Steve Lamacq's Demo Bag - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2pm
- Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Thurs 8th - 3.45-4.45pm
- BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm
- PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! Sat 10th - 4.45-5.45pm
Vic Galloway:
- Operating & Surviving Outside of London - Sat 10th - 5-6pm
- PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! - Fri 9th - 4.45-5.45pm
Bethan Elfyn:
- PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! -Thurs 8th - 4.45-5.45pm
- Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Fri 9th - 3.45-4.45pm
Jaguar Bingham:
- How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Fri 9th - 10.15-11.15am
Sarah Gosling:
- How To Become An Influencer in Music - Sat 10th - 12-1pm
- How To Make Money from Mech - Sat - 2.15-3.15pm
Emily Pilbeam:
- Read All About It! How To Get A Job In Music PR - Sat 10th - 2.30-3.30pm
Lucas Yeomans:
- Building A Following on Social Media - Thurs 8th - 2-3pm
Richard Pitt:
- Developing A Career In Live Events - Sat 10th - 2-3pm
Dean Jackson:
- Building A Following on Social Media - Fri 9th - 2-3pm
Ollie Winiberg:
- How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Thurs 8th - 10.15-11.15am
Brigitte Tetteh:
- Making Great Music Videos (& Making Money From Them) - 11.45-12.45
Jericho Keys:
- Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Sat 10th - 3.45-4.45pm
Natalie-Eve Williams:
- Jobs In Live Music - Fri 9th - 2-3pm
Christian Carlisle:
- Got The look? Creative Direction & Styling - Thurs 8th - 12-1pm
- How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Sat 10th - 10.15-11.15
Sam Bonham:
- I'm With The Brand: Music & Brand Partnerships - Thurs 8th - 3.45-4.45pm
- The A&R Masterclass - Fri 9th - 4.30-5.30pm