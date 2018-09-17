BBC presenters at BBC Music Introducing LIVE 18

BBC Music Introducing LIVE 18 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to begin their career in the music industry.

Hosted by BBC Music and supported by the breadth of the UK music industry, the festival takes place 8th to 10th November at London's Tobacco Dock, offering a weekend of invaluable support for emerging home-grown talent as they take the next steps in their career.

Find out what sessions presenters from the BBC will be involved in, below. More details still to be confirmed...

RADIO 1

Huw Stephens:

Getting Your Music on the Radio - Sat 10th - 10.45-11.45am

Phil Taggart:

Self Releasing: The DIY Guide To Getting Your Music Out There - Thurs 8th - 12.45-1.45pm (panel chair)

Danny Howard:

Danny Howard Presents: Bedroom to Ibiza, Making It In Dance Music - with guest panelist Example - Fri 9th - 4.45-5.45pm

1XTRA

Target:

Grime: The Next Chapter - Sat 10th - 3.30-4.30pm

Sian Anderson:

PRS Foundation presents: Sian Anderson In Conversation With Novelist - Sat 10th - 11.30-12.30

6MUSIC

Lauren Laverne:

Lauren Laverne In Conversation with Emily Eavis - Friday 9th - 3.30-4.30pm

Tom Robinson:

BASCA & MPA Present: How To Write a Hit - Thurs 8th - 3.15-4.15pm (panel chair)

BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm

BASCA & MPA Present: How To Write a Hit - Fri 9th - 3.15-4.15pm (panel chair)

Steve Lamacq:

Steve Lamacq's Demo Bag - with guests Declan McKenna, Abbie McCarthy & Jane Third (PIAS) - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2pm

Mary Anne Hobbs:

BBC 6 Music Presents: The Future of Music Journalism for Music Journalists of the Future - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2.15pm

ASIAN NETWORK

Bobby Friction:

BBC Asian Network Presents: Asian Music, Desi Beats & Brown Excellence: 2018 & Beyond - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2.15pm

BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm

REGIONAL BBC INTRODUCING PRESENTERS (all chairing sessions)

Abbie McCarthy:

Steve Lamacq's Demo Bag - Thurs 8th - 1.15-2pm

Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Thurs 8th - 3.45-4.45pm

BBC Music Introducing: All Your Questions Answered - Thurs 8th - 6-6.45pm

PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! Sat 10th - 4.45-5.45pm

Vic Galloway:

Operating & Surviving Outside of London - Sat 10th - 5-6pm

PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! - Fri 9th - 4.45-5.45pm

Bethan Elfyn:

PPL & PRS Present: Get Played Get Paid! -Thurs 8th - 4.45-5.45pm

Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Fri 9th - 3.45-4.45pm

Jaguar Bingham:

How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Fri 9th - 10.15-11.15am

Sarah Gosling:

How To Become An Influencer in Music - Sat 10th - 12-1pm

How To Make Money from Mech - Sat - 2.15-3.15pm

Emily Pilbeam:

Read All About It! How To Get A Job In Music PR - Sat 10th - 2.30-3.30pm

Lucas Yeomans:

Building A Following on Social Media - Thurs 8th - 2-3pm

Richard Pitt:

Developing A Career In Live Events - Sat 10th - 2-3pm

Dean Jackson:

Building A Following on Social Media - Fri 9th - 2-3pm

Ollie Winiberg:

How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Thurs 8th - 10.15-11.15am

Brigitte Tetteh:

Making Great Music Videos (& Making Money From Them) - 11.45-12.45

Jericho Keys:

Get The Show on the Road! Playing Live & Getting Gigs - Sat 10th - 3.45-4.45pm

Natalie-Eve Williams:

Jobs In Live Music - Fri 9th - 2-3pm

Christian Carlisle:

Got The look? Creative Direction & Styling - Thurs 8th - 12-1pm

How To Get A Job In The Music Business - Sat 10th - 10.15-11.15

Sam Bonham: