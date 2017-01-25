10 of the most bizarre things sold at music auctions

But he's an actor, I hear you cry. Ah yes, but also a musical performance artist of some renown. From the late-60s, William Shatner released albums of spoken-word, conceptual pop covers, such as an extremely intense, much-parodied take on Dylan's Mr Tambourine Man. And if you've never seen his version of Elton John's Rocket Man, you need to correct that immediately. Anyway, in 2006, Shatner sold his extracted kidney stone for $25,000. When it was removed, it proved to be so big, Shatner said, "You'd want to wear it on your finger. If you subjected it to extreme heat, it might turn out to be a diamond."

Having persuaded his doctors to return the grisly relic to his care, Shatner decided to auction it to raise funds for a housing charity. The stone was eventually bought by an online casino, who have made a weird name for themselves by buying up odd auction lots including a ball kicked by David Beckham for a missed penalty, a slice of cheese on toast with the face of the Virgin Mary in it and a car formerly owned by the Pope.